Zimbabwe hoping Pakistan cricket tour will go-ahead despite ongoing pandemic
Zimbabwe is hoping to tour Pakistan in October for a limited-overs series after their five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Afghanistan was called off last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Darlington Majonga, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) communications manager, said they are waiting for their government’s approval regarding the Pakistan tour.
“As you are aware, ZC had applied for a waiver to proceed with the series [against Afghanistan] in a strictly controlled environment, but with Zimbabwe experiencing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the government advised that the country was not yet ready to host visiting teams,” said Majonga.
“However, all hope is not lost as ZC will seek clearance from government for the team to travel to Pakistan in October. Pakistan has been having tours and conversations for a tour are in progress, but that will all be determined by government’s approval,” he added.
Pakistan is scheduled to host Zimbabwe for three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in October this year.
The ODI series is part of the inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which began on 30 July 2020 in Southampton, with a series between world champions England and Ireland.
Release of Taliban prisoners will flood UK, Europe with drugs: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani has warned the United Kingdom and Europe that if the final batch of Taliban prisoners are freed a wave of drugs could hit their streets.
In an interview with The Times Radio, Ghani said that should this happen, it would be the fault of the leaders of these countries.
Ghani stated that many of the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners were drug kingpins and if released there could be a spike in the international drug trade.
Of the prisoners, he said: “They have killed both our international guests and our people … there are people that are large drug dealers … if drugs go through the roof then the United Kingdom, Europe and all your leaders have been part of this.
“If amphetamine reaches the shores of the United States and if these people commit crimes it’s a shared international responsibility,” he said.
“We have made this decision together. We don’t have the means, unfortunately, to be able to contain all these people.”
This comes after yet another delay in the start of peace talks between the Taliban and the Aghan government.
Initially, the Taliban refused to start intra-Afghan negotiations until 5,000 of its prisoners had been released.
By early this month, Ghani had released just over 5,000, but not 400 that the Taliban had initially listed.
These prisoners have all been declared “hardcore” and despite a decree issued by Ghani last week for them to be freed, only 80 of the 400 were released.
Since the signing of the decree, the United States, France and Australia have all asked for some prisoners to remain behind bars – prisoners responsible for the deaths of their nationals.
As such, talks that were originally scheduled to start last Sunday, have now been postponed indefinitely.
These developments come after the United States and the Taliban reached an agreement in Doha in February regarding the withdrawal of US troops and the start of peace talks.
However, concerns have been raised over the past few months that the US is trying to speed up the peace process so that an agreement around complete troop withdrawal can be made before America’s November election.
Asked by The Times whether he felt there was a “rush” by the Trump administration to leave Afghanistan, Ghani declined to answer and simply said as the elected leader of the country the “people have taken away my feelings and personal opinions”.
“A war-affected country does not have the luxury of determining policies and strategies of its major partners,” he said.
Iran to export $3 billion in non-oil goods to Afghanistan this fiscal
The Chairman of Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Hossein Salimi, said Tuesday his country is expecting this year’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan to top $3 billion.
He said their forecasts indicate that by March 20 next year, the end of their fiscal year, the value of exports would have reached this mark.
“According to the studies, it is anticipated that Iran will export $3 billion worth of non-oil goods to Afghanistan before the end of the current year,” Salimi told Iranian media.
He said that recent problems at the Milak border crossing into Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province had been resolved.
According to him, “there was a problem for fueling trucks at Milak border but presently, this problem has been resolved and goods transfer is underway at this border.”
Salimi also said that there had been a decline of exports of Iranian products to Afghanistan in the first two months of the current fiscal, March 21 to May 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, “presently, export trend of Iranian products to Afghanistan has been accelerated in a way that the country is compensating its export decline to this country,” he said.
Senior Education Ministry official killed in IED explosion
The Afghan Ministry of Education has confirmed one of its senior officials, Dr Abdulbaqi Amin, was killed early Wednesday in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul.
Amin had been the head of the ministry’s scientific council and a prominent figure in education circles.
Security sources said two explosions occurred early Wednesday in the city after IEDs attached to two separate vehicles were detonated.
The first explosion happened at 7am in PD12 and the second at 8.20am in PD5.
Wednesday’s explosions are two of a string of such incidents in the past few weeks and comes just a day after a rocket attack was launched on the capital.
In Tuesday’s attack, at least 14 rockets were fired off from two vehicles in different parts of the city, causing major damage to houses and vehicles. However, most were aimed at the diplomatic zone and the area around the Presidential Palace.
Officials said Wednesday that three people had died in the attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s IED explosions but Daesh claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s rocket attack.
