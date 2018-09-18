Zia Massoud Strongly Reacts to Govt’s Action against GNCA Supporters

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2018 7:08 pm)

Ahmad Zia Massoud, a member of the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan says the government’s tensions with political parties will lead the country into crisis.

Recently, the security forces have reopened the IEC offices in Herat and Nangarhar provinces and arrested a number of GNCA supporters who had closed the offices.

In reaction to the move, Ahmad Zia Massoud on Tuesday at a press conference in Kabul said that delay in the election is “better” than having a fraud election in the country, insisting that the government’s confrontation with political parties will lead the country into crisis.

He said GNCA wants transparent elections and reforms in the electoral commissions and that the coalition is not against government.

After closing the IEC provincial offices, Massoud said the GNCA would take other measures to halt the elections as he believes the elections could not be held with the current setup being put in place by the election commission.

“If you [the government] take actions to suppress the people and political parties, the people will once again stand against you alike during Soviets,” Massoud warned.

The election commission, however, said that any side that attempts to close the IEC offices will be responsible for the delay in elections.

“If this process continues, it could delay the elections in this provinces where the IEC offices are closed,” said Sayed Hafizullah Hashimi, a member of the IEC.