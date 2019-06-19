Zero Girl Graduated from Helmand Schools in Last 18 Years

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2019)

No single female student has been graduated from high schools in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan during the last 18 years.

According to the local officials, even there are no schools for girls in some districts of the province.

Ataullah Afghan, a member of the Helmand provincial council said that except the provincial capital and Gerishk district, schools are not open for girls in other districts of the province.

Ibadullah Alizai, another member of the Helmand provincial council said that there are less or no female students in the districts.

Provincial education director Daud Shah Safari blamed security problems, lack of female instructors, Taliban’s opposition with girls education, and lack of public awareness as the main reasons.

However, about 33,000 students mainly girls have registered themselves in the schools last year which shows a 45 percent increase compared to the previous years.

The United Nations figures suggest that an estimated 3.7 million children are out-of-school in Afghanistan – 60% of them are girls.