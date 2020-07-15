Zerbana
Zerbena: World Bank’s report about Afghanistan’s economy
(Last Updated On: July 15, 2020)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: efforts to relaunch Bost factory of Helmand
(Last Updated On: July 14, 2020)
Zerbana
Zerbena: fresh fruit production grows in Afghanistan this year
(Last Updated On: July 13, 2020)
Zerbana
Zerbena: the $ 200m funding by World bank with no refunding
(Last Updated On: July 12, 2020)
Zerbana1 min ago
Zerbena: World Bank’s report about Afghanistan’s economy
Morning News Show7 mins ago
Morning News Show: yesterday’s car bomb blast in Samangan
Tahawol11 mins ago
Tahawol: US’ reaction on increase of violence by Taliban
Latest News1 hour ago
Is Afghan peace process on right track?
Latest News2 hours ago
Abdul Rashid Dostum officially awarded rank of marshal – Jawzjan
Live Streaming3 weeks ago
ATN News Live Streaming
COVID-194 weeks ago
Dexamethasone; first effective treatment in Covid-19 patients
Latest News4 weeks ago
Astronauts: To ride Falcon 9 rocket was ‘totally different’ experience
Latest News4 weeks ago
MSF withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi after deadly attack on maternity ward
Latest News4 weeks ago
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
Zerbana1 min ago
Zerbena: World Bank’s report about Afghanistan’s economy
Morning News Show7 mins ago
Morning News Show: yesterday’s car bomb blast in Samangan
Tahawol11 mins ago
Tahawol: US’ reaction on increase of violence by Taliban
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Destiny of Intra-Afghan Talks
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: efforts to relaunch Bost factory of Helmand
Trending
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: New problems about Intra-Afghan Talks
- Latest News4 days ago
68 civilians killed, wounded in past week: ONSC
- COVID-194 days ago
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
- Interviews2 days ago
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Pleadings to reduce electricity bill payments in Balkh
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghan forces push back Taliban attack in Faryab, killing 14 militants
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: criticism on the continuation of acting ministers’ work
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban accuses Afghan government intelligence of torturing the group’s prisoners