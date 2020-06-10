Zerbana
Zerbena: World Bank says economic growth drops by 5.2 percent, Afghnistan ranks top
(Last Updated On: June 10, 2020)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on manufacturing plants in the country
Zerbana
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on employment in Afghanistan
Zerbana
Zerbena: Concerns over alleged corruption in Hairatan port
(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)
Zerbana5 mins ago
Zerbena: World Bank says economic growth drops by 5.2 percent, Afghnistan ranks top
Latest News28 mins ago
MCIT’s new policy to boost telecommunications, Internet services
Latest News53 mins ago
Experts: Government-Taliban should adopt flexibility to start Intra-Afghan talks
Latest News2 hours ago
Peace efforts; Ambassador Khalilzad meets President Ghani
Latest News4 hours ago
NAIA approves modifications for fall sports 2020
Latest News4 weeks ago
Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: Challenges blocking Intra-Afghan talks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
Zerbana4 weeks ago
Zerbena: Concerns about poor economy in the country
Zerbana4 weeks ago
Zerbena: Government implements emergency projects in some provinces
Zerbana5 mins ago
Zerbena: World Bank says economic growth drops by 5.2 percent, Afghnistan ranks top
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: President Ghani meets Pakistani Chief of Army Staff
Sports Video1 day ago
Sport: Cycling race in Afghanistan marks environment weak
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Pakistani Chief of Army Staff visits Kabul
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugees killed in Iran discussed
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
- Latest News4 days ago
Mine blast in Badakhshan kills 11 local police
- Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad starts new tour for “practical next steps” in Afghan peace
- COVID-195 days ago
Most media workers in Afghanistan infected by Coronavirus
- Latest News3 days ago
Women gunned down by Taliban in Logar: source
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan National Football Team; Tournaments scheduled
- Latest News4 days ago
Withdrawing without Taliban commitment to peace would be “rash”: former NATO SCR
- Latest News4 days ago
MFA Afghanistan denies Pakistan’s claim that India supports Pakistani Taliban