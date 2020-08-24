Zerbana
Zerbena: Work on reconstruction of Salang highway
(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)
Zerbena: criticism on government’s negligence in building water dams
(Last Updated On: August 5, 2020)
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
(Last Updated On: August 1, 2020)
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
(Last Updated On: July 29, 2020)
Zerbana4 mins ago
Featured1 hour ago
Afghan, Tajik presidents discuss ways to improve bilateral relations
Featured2 hours ago
Experienced police chief appointed to secure Kabul
Featured4 hours ago
Taliban team heads to Islamabad for talks with officials
Tahawol17 hours ago
Tahawol: Structure of High Council for National Reconciliation finalized
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Latest News4 weeks ago
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
Featured4 weeks ago
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Latest News3 weeks ago
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
Tahawol17 hours ago
Tahawol: Structure of High Council for National Reconciliation finalized
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes over immediate start of intra-Afghan talks
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Trump emphasizes over troops pullout from Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
