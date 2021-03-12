Zerbana
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: March 12, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 24, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Fire at Herat’s Islam Qala Port discussed
(Last Updated On: February 14, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghanistan sends shipment to Canada via land for the first time
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2021)
Zerbana30 mins ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show51 mins ago
Morning News Show: Government welcomes Moscow summit on Afghan peace
Latest News1 hour ago
Turkey to host Afghan peace talks in April
Latest News5 hours ago
Commemorating 20 years since the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas
Latest News7 hours ago
Karzai says new US plan is best chance for peace
Latest News4 weeks ago
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Latest News4 weeks ago
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
Latest News3 weeks ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Featured4 weeks ago
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
Pas az khabar1 day ago
Pas As Khabar: Limitations on female students discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Afghan Govt reviews new US plan
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Cooperation between government and Parliament discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Latest News5 days ago
Key points outlined in Washington’s plan for transitional govt
Latest News3 days ago
Political parties mull US peace plan that ‘offers’ Taliban 50%
Latest News5 days ago
Blinken urges cooperation and unity in letter to Ghani
Latest News4 days ago
Hekmatyar accuses govt of being party to targeted attacks
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah claims govt’s shortcomings affecting Republic’s position in Doha
Business5 days ago
$1 billion worth of precious stones smuggled out of the country annually
Latest News2 days ago
US Senate Committee Chair says troops withdrawal might be reconsidered