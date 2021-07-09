Zerbana
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 10, 2021)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Impact of drought on Afghanistan agriculture discussed
(Last Updated On: July 6, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Challenges ahead of trade in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Increase of smuggled construction materials in the country discussed
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2021)
COVID-193 hours ago
UAE bans entry from Indonesia and Afghanistan
Sola5 hours ago
Sola: End of Foreign forces mission in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Two civilians killed, four wounded in Kabul explosion
Latest News6 hours ago
Ghani inaugurates new Khost international airport
Latest News7 hours ago
AIHRC says conflict hampering roll out of aid to those in need
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Latest News4 weeks ago
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Latest News4 weeks ago
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban spokesman
Sola5 hours ago
Sola: End of Foreign forces mission in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana22 hours ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Efforts to resume peace talks between Taliban and Govt discussed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
Pas az khabar5 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Fall of Afghan currency against US dollars discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
-
Latest News1 day ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
-
Latest News3 days ago
Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tajik president deploys 20,000 troops to border with Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban looted, torched Afghan homes after evicting residents: Watchdog
-
Latest News4 days ago
One dead, 21 wounded in Kandahar car bomb