Connect with us

Zerbana

Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

7 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Zerbana

Zerbena: Afghanistan’s GDP to improve by 3% in 2021

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

April 28, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2021)

Continue Reading

Zerbana

Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

April 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2021)

Continue Reading

Zerbana

Zerbena: Discussion on the economic impact of US troops withdrawal

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

April 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!