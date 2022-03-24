Connect with us

Zerbana

Zerbena: Situation of steel factories in Afghanistan discussed

Published

9 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 24, 2022)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Zerbana

Zerbena: Key economic developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

Continue Reading

Zerbana

Zerbena: Chinese company to start extraction of mines

Published

4 days ago

on

March 20, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2022)

Continue Reading

Zerbana

Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 week ago

on

March 17, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: March 17, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!