Zerbana
Zerbena: Rising food prices during Ramadan discussed
Zerbana
Zerbena: Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 1, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan private sector discussed
(Last Updated On: March 31, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Operation of private transport companies discussed
(Last Updated On: March 29, 2022)
Latest News1 hour ago
WHO raises concern over increase in measles among Afghan children
World3 hours ago
Pakistan’s PM seeks elections after surviving ouster move
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: US pressuring of IEA over human rights discussed
Zerbana4 hours ago
Zerbena: Rising food prices during Ramadan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA takes massive anti-drug step, bans poppy cultivation
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Sport4 weeks ago
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
Sport4 weeks ago
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Business4 weeks ago
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: US pressuring of IEA over human rights discussed
Zerbana4 hours ago
Zerbena: Rising food prices during Ramadan discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Exclusive Interview with Asadullah Sa’adati, Former Deputy Chairman of Afghan Reconciliation Council
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Troika Plus meeting in China discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Australia to take in 16,500 more refugees from Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
-
Latest News4 days ago
Stats department estimates Afghanistan population to be 34.3 million
-
Latest News5 days ago
Passport distribution process to return to ‘normal’ next week: officials
-
World4 days ago
Pentagon views Russian claim of withdrawal from Kyiv with skepticism
-
Latest News4 days ago
China, U.S., Russia, Pakistan to hold talks on Afghanistan – China, U.S. say
-
Latest News4 days ago
World Bank freezes Afghan projects after IEA bans girls from high school
-
Latest News4 days ago
Construction of 285-km irrigation canal underway in northern Afghanistan