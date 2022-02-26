Zerbana
Zerbena: Pakistan’s legal barter system discussed
(Last Updated On: February 26, 2022)
Zerbena: Increase in domestic revenue discussed
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2022)
Zerbena: Kabul Silo operations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2022)
Zerbena: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2022)
Latest News2 hours ago
Thousands of Afghans crossing border to Iran daily: officials
Business2 hours ago
ACCI welcomes Pakistan’s move to establish a legal barter system
World2 hours ago
Angela Merkel’s purse stolen while shopping
Sport4 weeks ago
ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Latest News3 weeks ago
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Business4 weeks ago
Turkey sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Saar1 day ago
Saar: EU efforts for peace in Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Former US NSA’s comments on IEA recognition discussed
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Increase in domestic revenue discussed
Business5 days ago
Kabul Central Silo resumes operations after 30-year hiatus
Latest News4 days ago
UN removes Ashraf Ghani’s name as head of Afghan government
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week
Business4 days ago
India, Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia facilitate major aid consignments to Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Biden’s decision on Afghan assets unjust: Amnesty Int’l
Sport3 days ago
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Kabul Silo operations discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Need for humanitarian aid has increased by 30% in Afghanistan: ICRC