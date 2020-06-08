Zerbana
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on manufacturing plants in the country
(Last Updated On: June 8, 2020)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on employment in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: June 8, 2020)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Concerns over alleged corruption in Hairatan port
(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghan farmers criticize lack of markets for Watermelon
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2020)
COVID-1936 mins ago
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Business51 mins ago
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on manufacturing plants in the country
Sports Video2 hours ago
Sport: Workshop for Muay Thai training held online
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: people stage protest against Iran in Kandahar
Balkh4 weeks ago
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Latest News4 weeks ago
Shafiqullah Shafaq banned from all forms of cricket for six years: ACB
Business4 weeks ago
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran ready for prisoners swap with US ‘without preconditions’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
COVID-1936 mins ago
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Negative impacts of three months lockdown on manufacturing plants in the country
Sports Video2 hours ago
Sport: Workshop for Muay Thai training held online
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: people stage protest against Iran in Kandahar
Morning News Show13 hours ago
Morning News Show: Khalilzad begins new tour on Afghan peace
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Updates on protests over George Floyd’s killing – USA
- Latest News4 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan records highest Coronavirus death toll in single day
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 787 new cases, total 18,054
- Latest News4 days ago
Key actors vow to speed up intra-Afghan talks
- Latest News2 days ago
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
- Latest News3 days ago
Twitter disabled Trump’s video tribute to Floyd for copyright reasons
- Business4 days ago
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials