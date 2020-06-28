Connect with us

Programmes

Zerbena: Negative impacts of Covid-19 on economy of Afghanistan and World

Ariana News

Published

4 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Programmes

Tawahol: Ghani grants new authorities to Amrullah Saleh

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2020)

Continue Reading

Sola

Sola: Government, Taliban prisoner releases discussed

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2020)

Continue Reading

Morning News Show

Morning News Show: Iran’s commitment to solve Afghan refugees’ problems

Ariana News

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending