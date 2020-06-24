Connect with us

Latest News

Zerbena: MRRD to implement 57 developmental projects

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

COVID-19

Afghanistan COVID-19 cases rise to 29,715 with 639 deaths

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2020)

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose to 29,715 on Wednesday, a 234 increase from 29,481 a day earlier.

The statistics came in Coronavirus surveillance issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the ministry, 234 new cases – Kabul 124, Herat 34, Nangarhar 10, Bamyan 24, Badghis 8, Logar 3, Parwan 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 2, Kunar 7, Panjsher 3, Kapisa 7, Diakundi 4 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths has also gone up to 639 on Wednesday, up from 618 the previous day.

Meanwhile, 609 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 9,869 in Afghanistan.

The COVID-19 has spread to almost all countries across the globe since its first case was detected in China. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit states.

The pandemic has killed over 477,807 worldwide, with 9,273,773 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,645,628, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Continue Reading

Business

Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt

Avatar

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2020)

Afghanistan has allowed some international airlines to operate flights to and from the country from today with special precautions after a gap of three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the Turkish Airlines will resume flights on Wednesday, 24th of June.

According to the statement, Emirates Airlines will resume flights to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airports by tomorrow, 25th of June.

“All passengers holding visas and residents permit for Turkey, UAE, European countries and the US can take international flights from tomorrow (today),” the Civil Aviation Authority said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, domestic airlines – Ariana and Kam Air – have also resumed international flights, the organization added.

It comes as flights to/from most of the countries around the globe including Afghanistan were halted due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19. 

Recently, with a decline in the spread of the virus, some countries have gradually resumed their flights.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Taliban attack security outpost in Logar, killing four

Avatar

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2020)

The Taliban militants attacked a security outpost in Logar, killing four local policemen, local officials confirmed.

Didar Lewang, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed the security outpost in Deh Bala village in Khushi district of the province on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Sediq Khushiwal said that three more public policemen were injured in the incident.

Khushiwal added that that the district was among the secure districts of Logar, but recently the Taliban fighters begin operating in the district.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Continue Reading

Trending