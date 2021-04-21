Zerbana
Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2021)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Discussion on the economic impact of US troops withdrawal
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Year 1400 development projects discussed
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 16, 2021)
Morning News Show14 seconds ago
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns over troops withdrawal discussed
Zerbana2 mins ago
Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects
Pas az khabar6 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Kabul car bomb blast discussed
Tahawol14 mins ago
Tahawol: Istanbul peace conference postponed
Latest News1 hour ago
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
COVID-194 weeks ago
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
Featured4 weeks ago
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
World4 weeks ago
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
World3 weeks ago
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Business4 weeks ago
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
Morning News Show14 seconds ago
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns over troops withdrawal discussed
Zerbana2 mins ago
Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects
Pas az khabar6 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Kabul car bomb blast discussed
Tahawol14 mins ago
Tahawol: Istanbul peace conference postponed
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: Discussion on the economic impact of US troops withdrawal
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
-
Latest News4 days ago
US may increase troop numbers before full withdrawal: Pentagon
-
Business4 days ago
Safety Concept signed to ensure security of Afghan section of TAPI
-
Latest News3 days ago
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
-
Latest News5 days ago
20 ANDSF members freed from Taliban prison
-
COVID-194 days ago
India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections
-
Latest News3 days ago
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan swimmer makes waves in World Para Series in Texas