Zerbana
Zerbena: Major regional projects and their challenges discussed
Zerbana
Zerbena: Concerns about the banking system discussed
(Last Updated On: March 8, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: India’s shipment of wheat to Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 7, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Factory owners’ problems discussed
(Last Updated On: March 2, 2022)
Latest News2 hours ago
Karzai says while the war has ended, unity has not yet been achieved
Health2 hours ago
Up to 8 children dying daily in Kabul hospital from malnutrition: Source
Science & Technology4 hours ago
Apple upgrades iPhone SE and iPad Air, launches Mac Studio
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: Major regional projects and their challenges discussed
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: China’s plan to host meeting of FMs from Afghanistan’s neighbors discussed
Latest News4 weeks ago
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Latest News4 weeks ago
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Regional4 weeks ago
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Business4 weeks ago
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: Major regional projects and their challenges discussed
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: China’s plan to host meeting of FMs from Afghanistan’s neighbors discussed
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: International Women’s Day discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Concerns about the banking system discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US wants to impose their demands on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
-
World5 days ago
Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: OIC’s engagement with IEA discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
IRC urges world not to neglect Afghanistan amid Ukraine crisis
-
World4 days ago
Turkey’s Erdogan to speak to Russia’s Putin on Sunday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Acting Interior Minister Haqqani shows face for first time
-
Sport4 days ago
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack