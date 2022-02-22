Zerbana
Zerbena: Kabul Silo operations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2022)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
(Last Updated On: February 17, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Protest by money exchangers in Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: February 16, 2022)
Latest News5 mins ago
Iran President says insecurity will return to Afghanistan if inclusive govt not formed
Latest News32 mins ago
Need for humanitarian aid has increased by 30% in Afghanistan: ICRC
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Kabul Silo operations discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Biden’s decision on Afghan assets unjust: Amnesty Int’l
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over collapse of economy discussed
Herat4 weeks ago
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Business4 weeks ago
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Latest News4 weeks ago
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
Business4 weeks ago
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Kabul Silo operations discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over collapse of economy discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Concerns over terrorist organizations in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Munich meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Health4 days ago
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
-
Kandahar3 days ago
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan struggles to quell violence on its Afghan border
-
Latest News4 days ago
5-year-old boy dies after being trapped in a well for three days
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ukraine estimates probability of major escalation with Russia as low – Defence Minister
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Smartphone shipments in China down 18.2% year-on-year
-
COVID-194 days ago
Oscars to require COVID tests for all, vaccines for most