Zerbana
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
(Last Updated On: March 15, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghanistan-Pakistan bus services plan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 13, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Rise in domestic revenue discussed
(Last Updated On: March 10, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Major regional projects and their challenges discussed
(Last Updated On: March 9, 2022)
Latest News13 mins ago
Pakistan to host 2nd extraordinary OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News1 hour ago
Visiting UN refugee chief assures Afghans of continued support for IDPs
Latest News3 hours ago
Abdullah and Filippo discuss continuation of international aid to Afghanistan
Science & Technology5 hours ago
Israel says its government websites were hit by cyber attack
World6 hours ago
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine
World2 weeks ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Health4 weeks ago
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
Sport4 weeks ago
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
Kandahar3 weeks ago
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan names squad for Bangladesh ODI and T20I series
Zerbana9 hours ago
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
Saar9 hours ago
Saar: Turkish FM’s remarks on IEA recognition discussed
Tahawol9 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts to find solution to Afghanistan political problem discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic relations
Saar2 days ago
Saar: IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine war damage tops $100 billion so far
-
Balkh4 days ago
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
-
Business4 days ago
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
-
World5 days ago
Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S.
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says resistance happening only on internet
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish cross-border bus services
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 500,000 Afghans returned home since IEA takeover: Officials