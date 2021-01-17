Connect with us

Zerbana

Zerbena: Interview with Nizamudin Khpalwak about the completion of Kamal Khan and Shorabak dam projects

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 18, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Zerbana

Zerbena: Arabia Air Airlines Investment in Afghanistan Discussed

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

January 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2021)

Continue Reading

Zerbana

Zerbena: Exports of Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

7 days ago

on

January 11, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2021)

Continue Reading

Zerbana

Zerbena: Development projects in Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

January 10, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!