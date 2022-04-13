Zerbana
Zerbena: IEA’s efforts to help collect electricity dues discussed
(Last Updated On: April 13, 2022)
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s paper exports to Kazakhstan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 11, 2022)
Zerbena: Chinese companies interested in investing in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 8, 2022)
Zerbena: Plans to reduce unemployment discussed
(Last Updated On: April 7, 2022)
Business2 hours ago
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
Business2 hours ago
Sweden donates $7.2 million to Afghanistan
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: International community’s engagement with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: EU’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Regional4 weeks ago
Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat
Balkh4 weeks ago
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Regional4 weeks ago
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Business4 weeks ago
Indian trucks carry cargo to Uzbekistan for first time via Afghanistan and Pakistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
