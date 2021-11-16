Zerbana
Zerbena: Drop Afghanistan currency against US dollar, trade situation discussed
(Last Updated On: November 16, 2021)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Situation of Afghanistan’s exports discussed
(Last Updated On: November 15, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Zerbana
Zerbena: Political tensions and their effects on foreign trade discussed
Saar19 seconds ago
Saar: Formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Drop Afghanistan currency against US dollar, trade situation discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
IEA to establish ‘strong, orderly and educated’ army
Latest News4 hours ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
World6 hours ago
Biden tells Xi the two countries need to cooperate
Latest News4 weeks ago
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Business4 weeks ago
Rising wood prices a cause for concern in Kabul as winter looms
Latest News2 weeks ago
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
Latest News2 weeks ago
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
Saar19 seconds ago
Saar: Formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Drop Afghanistan currency against US dollar, trade situation discussed
Saar7 hours ago
Saar: Karzai’s speech about instability in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana22 hours ago
Zerbena: Situation of Afghanistan’s exports discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Possible talks between US and IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
-
Latest News5 days ago
WFP chief in Afghanistan to help avert ‘world’s worst humanitarian crisis’
-
Latest News4 days ago
A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition: WHO
-
Latest News4 days ago
Migrants on Belarus-Poland border сomplain on cold and lack of food
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects reports of selling US military equipment to Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat couple forgo extravagant wedding, donate to the poor instead
-
Sport4 days ago
Australia beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA to establish a ‘much smaller’ military force: Muttaqi