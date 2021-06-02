Zerbana
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Challenges in transport sector of Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Challenges to the activities of the Afghan Railway Administration
(Last Updated On: May 31, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Corruption in Afghan customs discussed
(Last Updated On: May 30, 2021)
Morning News Show20 seconds ago
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
Zerbana25 mins ago
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
Latest News2 hours ago
HCNR advisor says he hopes ‘meaningful’ peace talks will resume soon
COVID-193 hours ago
Private hospitals turning COVID-19 patients away over lack of oxygen
Latest News8 hours ago
Taliban captures check posts in Nangarhar in series of attacks
World4 weeks ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
World4 weeks ago
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
Latest News4 weeks ago
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
World3 weeks ago
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
Morning News Show20 seconds ago
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
Zerbana25 mins ago
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Challenges in transport sector of Afghanistan discussed
Sola2 days ago
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSA refutes reports of Pakistan cutting contact with him
-
Latest News4 days ago
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed in blast targeting Alberoni University bus in Bagram
-
Latest News3 days ago
Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL to resume in UAE in September: Indian Cricket Board
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSA says there’s been no sign of Taliban leader for a year
-
COVID-194 days ago
Education centers in Afghanistan closed amid surge in COVID-19 cases
-
Latest News2 days ago
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash