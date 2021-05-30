Zerbana
Zerbena: Corruption in Afghan customs discussed
(Last Updated On: May 30, 2021)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 28, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Saffron trafficking in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 26, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Fire breaks out at Abu Nasr Farahi customs facility in Farah
(Last Updated On: May 25, 2021)
Morning News Show17 seconds ago
Morning News Show: US senators raise concerns over situation Afghan women
Zerbana18 mins ago
Zerbena: Corruption in Afghan customs discussed
COVID-192 hours ago
Health ministry reports 25 COVID deaths amid surge in new infections
Latest News4 hours ago
Hekmatyar claims govt has yet to implement key decisions around peace process
Latest News5 hours ago
Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City
Latest News4 weeks ago
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
World4 weeks ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
World3 weeks ago
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
Latest News3 weeks ago
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
Morning News Show17 seconds ago
Morning News Show: US senators raise concerns over situation Afghan women
Zerbana18 mins ago
Zerbena: Corruption in Afghan customs discussed
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban underway in Ghazni
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US troops to leave Afghanistan before deadline
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Taliban’s statement on reports of US base construction in neighboring country
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban reacts to reports of US base being established in region
-
Featured5 days ago
Taliban lays down conditions to attend Istanbul conference
-
Latest News4 days ago
US completes as much as 25% of retrograde process in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
US still mulling type of footprint needed to secure airport and embassy
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 60 people freed from Taliban prison in Baghlan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Task team finds Mi-17 helicopter downed in Wardak by ATGM
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mitch McConnell accuses Biden of ‘abandoning’ Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
Playing PUBG war game harms mental health: Psychologists