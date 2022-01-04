Zerbana
Zerbena: Condition of highways in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 4, 2022)
Zerbena: Reduction in exports of Afghan carpet discussed
(Last Updated On: January 3, 2022)
Zerbena: Concerns over trafficking of meat and egg in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 1, 2022)
Zerbena: Exports of Afghanistan products discussed
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2021)
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan begins dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
Regional5 days ago
Snow leopard kills dozens of sheep in northern Afghanistan
World4 days ago
Four killed, 15 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast
World4 days ago
‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
World4 days ago
Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan tops list for number of child casualties since 2005
Latest News4 days ago
45 journalists and media staff killed in work-related incidents during 2021: IFJ
World4 days ago
North Korea’s Kim talks food not nukes for 2022