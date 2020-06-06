Zerbana
Zerbena: Concerns over alleged corruption in Hairatan port
(Last Updated On: June 6, 2020)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghan farmers criticize lack of markets for Watermelon
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2020)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Steel industries express concerns over government negligence
(Last Updated On: May 31, 2020)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghanistan to transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port
(Last Updated On: May 30, 2020)
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Diplomatic tensions between Kabul, Islamabad
Morning News Show15 mins ago
Morning News Show: Afghan refugees killed in car blaze in Iran
Zerbana41 mins ago
Zerbena: Concerns over alleged corruption in Hairatan port
Sports Video57 mins ago
Sports: Plan for construction of Perozi Stadium in Kabul
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: US renewed efforts for Afghan peace
Business4 weeks ago
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
Latest News4 weeks ago
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Indian officials
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
Herat4 weeks ago
Ghor protests take six lives
Balkh4 weeks ago
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban gunned down four civilians in Badakhshan: official
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani, Pompeo discuss next steps in Afghan peace process
- Latest News3 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi’s assassination triggers queries
- Latest News4 days ago
UN: Taliban have not cut ties with al-Qaeda
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus Afghanistan updates; cases hike to 16,509
- Business4 days ago
Unprecedented growth in watermelon harvest – Farah
- Latest News2 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque