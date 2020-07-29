Zerbana
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
(Last Updated On: July 29, 2020)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: concerns over decrease in investments in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 29, 2020)
Zerbana
Zerbena: 20 AFN rise in salaries of gov’t employees
(Last Updated On: July 26, 2020)
Zerbana
Zerbena: concerns on smuggling iron in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 22, 2020)
Latest News29 mins ago
17 bodies of drowned Afghan refugees returned home from Turkey to date: MoFA
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: National Flag Day
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Arg-Sapidar turmoil over formation of cabinet
Sola2 hours ago
Sola: hurdles facing Intra-Afghan talks
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to expand trade ties
Business4 weeks ago
Parliament approves amended Coronavirus budget
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ghani promotes Dostum to marshal
Latest News4 weeks ago
19 killed after blast in medical clinic in Iran
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: National Flag Day
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Arg-Sapidar turmoil over formation of cabinet
Sola2 hours ago
Sola: hurdles facing Intra-Afghan talks
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: rise of poverty in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
- Latest News5 days ago
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: MFA insists on not releasing remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
- Featured4 days ago
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Challenges of Intra-Afghan Talks
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: 20 AFN rise in salaries of gov’t employees
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Taliban’s conditional preparation to start Intra-Afghan Talks