Zerbana
Zerbena: China’s interest in Afghanistan investment discussed
Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghan fig exports discussed
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Extraction of crude oil in Sar-e-Pul province discussed
(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 15, 2022)
Latest News55 mins ago
IEA acting FM meets Central Asian envoys
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: US officials’ remarks on IEA’s promises discussed
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: China’s interest in Afghanistan investment discussed
Science & Technology3 hours ago
IEA bans TikTok and PUBG game in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Russian LPG suppliers to resume exports to Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
Sport4 weeks ago
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
Sport4 weeks ago
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
