Zerbana
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Zerbana
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
(Last Updated On: April 26, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: China’s interest in Afghanistan investment discussed
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghan fig exports discussed
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2022)
Latest News28 seconds ago
IEA leader issues Eid message, invites Afghans to return home
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
COVID-192 hours ago
Iran registers 17 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Herat4 weeks ago
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Sport4 weeks ago
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Latest News4 weeks ago
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Sport4 weeks ago
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Business4 weeks ago
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Zerbana1 hour ago
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Latest News3 days ago
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students
-
Latest News5 days ago
Defense minister warns insurgents against threatening Afghanistan’s security
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF director visits girls school; says ‘education must be above politics’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani calls on former officials to return home, assures them of their security
-
World4 days ago
France’s Macron defeats far-right, pledges change
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran accredits Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
-
Featured4 days ago
Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv; announce assistance package to Ukraine