Zerbana
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan transport sector discussed
(Last Updated On: December 28, 2021)
Continue Reading
Zerbana
Zerbena: Disputes between private sector and government discussed
(Last Updated On: December 27, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbana: Reduction of trade between Afghanistan and China discussed
(Last Updated On: December 26, 2021)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Private sector’s demands of international community discussed
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2021)
Zerbana2 mins ago
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan transport sector discussed
Tahawol22 mins ago
Tahawol: US commission begins assessment of war in Afghanistan
Latest News2 hours ago
Afghan Shiites call on IEA to recognize their community, protect their rights
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Ashraf Ghani included in list of most corrupt people in 2021
Health4 hours ago
MoPH confirms four new cases of polio
Business4 weeks ago
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Latest News4 weeks ago
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Latest News3 weeks ago
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Zerbana2 mins ago
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan transport sector discussed
Tahawol22 mins ago
Tahawol: US commission begins assessment of war in Afghanistan
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Ashraf Ghani included in list of most corrupt people in 2021
Saar8 hours ago
Saar: Discussion about recognition of IEA
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: 42nd Anniversary of Soviet Invasion of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Putin says West should provide aid to Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Hundreds of factories face uncertain future amid ongoing economic crisis
-
World5 days ago
Canada meets 2021 immigration target with 401,000 new permanent residents
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport
-
World4 days ago
Bangladesh ferry fire kills 38 people
-
COVID-194 days ago
Two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan
-
Kandahar3 days ago
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed