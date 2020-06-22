Programmes
Zerbena: Breshna and Kabul Province signed agreement of electricity bill’s exemption
(Last Updated On: June 22, 2020)
Morning News Show
Morning News Show: Progress in Intra-Afghan Talks
Sola: US’ financial support for post-war Afghanistan
Tahawol: Amendments in media law postponed by gov’t
(Last Updated On: June 21, 2020)
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
US investigating possible plot of killing peace negotiator Khalilzad
- Latest News5 days ago
IEC members receive AFN 100,000 monthly bonus payments
- Latest News4 days ago
Anti-corruption reforms must remain priority in Afghanistan: UN
- COVID-195 days ago
Dexamethasone; first effective treatment in Covid-19 patients
- Latest News5 days ago
68 MOF officials banned from leaving Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack kill seven policemen – Baghlan
- Latest News3 days ago
Clashes underway in Kapisa, 16 Taliban militants killed
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus updates: Afghanistan records 42 deaths in a single day