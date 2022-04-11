Zerbana
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s paper exports to Kazakhstan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 11, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Chinese companies interested in investing in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 8, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: Plans to reduce unemployment discussed
(Last Updated On: April 7, 2022)
Zerbana
Zerbena: India-Turkmenistan talks over TAPI gas pipeline project
(Last Updated On: April 5, 2022)
Business22 mins ago
IEA calls for investors, says visas for foreigners will recommence
Latest News1 hour ago
New illegal immigrants from Afghanistan to Iran falls sharply
World2 hours ago
Pakistan parliament elects Shahbaz Sharif as PM
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s paper exports to Kazakhstan discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
Regional4 weeks ago
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Latest News4 weeks ago
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival
Regional4 weeks ago
Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat
Balkh4 weeks ago
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Zerbana6 hours ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s paper exports to Kazakhstan discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran discussed
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: Imran Khan’s ouster as Pakistan PM discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: U.S., EU’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: West’s conditioning of normal relations with IEA to fulfillment of promises
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatari forces reportedly at Kabul airport
-
Business4 days ago
China’s National Petroleum Corporation mulls investing in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNAMA says Afghanistan is the only country in the world that denies girls an education
-
Latest News4 days ago
Clerics, teachers, activists call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
-
World5 days ago
U.N. to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine
-
Business3 days ago
Mullah Baradar inaugurates Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province
-
Business4 days ago
21st package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA should engage with Afghan politicians: Muslimyar