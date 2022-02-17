Connect with us

Zerbana

Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed

Published

24 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 17, 2022)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Zerbana

Zerbena: Protest by money exchangers in Kabul discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

February 16, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2022)

Continue Reading

Zerbana

Zerbena: Medicine production factories issues discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

February 15, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 15, 2022)

Continue Reading

Zerbana

Zerbena: Release of $7 billion in Afghanistan central bank reserves discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

February 13, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2022)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!