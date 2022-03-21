Zelensky again calls for direct talks with Putin

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday again called for direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but stressed Russia’s negotiation requirements related to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable, according to a U.S. media outlet.

In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said he is ready for negotiations with Putin and believes that the Ukraine-Russia conflict will not end without negotiations, Reuters reported.

“I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War,” he told CNN.

The Ukrainian president, however, stressed that some of Moscow’s demands for ending the conflict including the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk and of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea are unacceptable.

According to Reuters in another related development, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Cavusoglu on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were close to an agreement on key issues which could lead to a ceasefire soon, read the report.

Turkey is ready to host a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders in its capital of Ankara, according to Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik on Sunday.

Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said the Ukraine-Russia talks will restart on Monday morning local time, with all negotiating groups having been doing intensive preparatory work, Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News reported on Sunday night.