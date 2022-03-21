World
Zelensky again calls for direct talks with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday again called for direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but stressed Russia’s negotiation requirements related to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable, according to a U.S. media outlet.
In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said he is ready for negotiations with Putin and believes that the Ukraine-Russia conflict will not end without negotiations, Reuters reported.
“I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War,” he told CNN.
The Ukrainian president, however, stressed that some of Moscow’s demands for ending the conflict including the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk and of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea are unacceptable.
According to Reuters in another related development, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Cavusoglu on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were close to an agreement on key issues which could lead to a ceasefire soon, read the report.
Turkey is ready to host a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders in its capital of Ankara, according to Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik on Sunday.
Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said the Ukraine-Russia talks will restart on Monday morning local time, with all negotiating groups having been doing intensive preparatory work, Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News reported on Sunday night.
World
China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China
A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, China’s Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.
The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Rescue services were on their way to the scene, Reuters reported.
There was no word on the cause of the crash.
The plane was a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.
The CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.
“The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene,” it said in a statement.
World
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
Pakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker’s office said on Sunday, in what shapes up as his toughest test since coming to power in 2018.
An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party, raising the risk of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed South Asian country, Reuters reported.
Under the constitution, the speaker of the lower house of parliament is required to convene the session within 14 days of receiving the motion, which would fall on Monday.
But a statement from the speaker’s office said the date was pushed back several days because of a conference of Islamic countries in Islamabad scheduled for March 23.
The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his full term in office.
The loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan about a dozen seats less than the minimum – 172 – needed for a majority. The joint opposition commands 163 seats in the lower house, but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via a no-confidence vote.
The opposition and political analysts also say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan’s powerful military, whose support is critical for any party to attain power in the way the former cricket star’s upstart party did four years ago.
Khan and the military deny the accusation.
World
N.Korea fires multiple-rocket launcher, South says
North Korea appeared to have fired a short-range multiple rocket launcher on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, amid heightened military tensions on the peninsula after a spate of larger missile launches by the nuclear-armed North.
While they garner much less attention than the massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), North Korea has displayed several new types of multiple launch rocket systems in recent years, adding to an already large arsenal of artillery and rockets ideal for potentially striking targets in the South, Reuters reported.
“This morning there was firing in North Korea which is assumed to be multiple rocket launcher shots, and our military was monitoring the related situation and maintaining a readiness posture,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without elaborating.
South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency vice-ministerial meeting over the launches, Reuters reported.
Last year South Korea approved plans to pursue a $2.6-billion artillery interception system, similar to Israel’s “Iron Dome”, designed to protect against North Korea’s arsenal of long-range guns and rockets.
About half of South Korea’s 52 million people live in the capital Seoul and the surrounding areas, within range of the neighbour’s long-range guns and multiple rocket launchers.
Pyongyang has conducted an unusually high pace of missile launches this year.
South Korea and the United States warn that the North could resume test-firing its largest ICBMs for the first time since 2017 amid stalled denuclearisation talks. North Korea also appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite, and new construction has been spotted at its shuttered nuclear test site.
