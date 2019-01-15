Zalmay Rasoul Registers to Run for President in 2019 Election

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Former Foreign Minister Zalmay Rasoul on Tuesday registered to run for the Presidential Election in 2019.

Zalmay Rasoul was also a candidate in the 2014 election but when the election went to the second round he announced his support for Abdullah Abdullah, the current Chief Executive of the country.

Rasoul is accompanied by Abdul Jabbar Taqwa and Ghulam Ali Wahdat as running mates.

Speaking with the reporters after registering himself, he urged the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to hold a transparent election.

“It is the duty of the commission to hold a transparent election and to count people’s vote. The commission is responsible before the people of Afghanistan in terms of transparency and accountability. We will defend from the people’s right,” Rasoul said.

He further said that peace and stability in the country will be his top priority, adding that he will act based on the Afghan constitution and the will of the people of Afghanistan.

“Peace will be our priority,” Rasoul said about peace process ahead of the election, adding that the election will not be meaningful in absence of peace.

The registration process for the upcoming election will be ending in the next four days. Abdul Latif Pedram, Hakim Tursan, Sayed Noorullah Jalili, Enayatullah Hafiz, and Zalmay Rasoul has officially registered themselves for the president.

Meanwhile, reporters suggest that Mohammad Hanif Atmar will visit the IEC office tomorrow to register his name.