Zalmay Khalilzad welcomes NATO’s reiteration of need  for ceasefire

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2020)

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation said in a series of tweets that he welcomed NATO’s statement of 24th April focused on key next steps.

He added that the alliance believed that these steps were necessary for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“They reiterated the need for a humanitarian ceasefire to help manage COVID-19 outbreaks, urged the Taliban to reduce violence, called on the Afghan government to end the political crisis, and said all sides should move more quickly on prisoner releases,” he wrote.

He further writes, “How urgently and with what conviction the sides respond to these steps will determine whether Afghanistan moves forward or remains mired in war, poverty, and disease.”

He underlines that the US-Taliban agreement provides a historic opportunity for Afghanistan.

“The US and our allies, indeed the international community, call on Afghan leaders to put their country and their people first,” he concluded.