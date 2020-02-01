Zalmay Khalilzad to visit Kabul

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2020)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, is expected to leave Islamabad for Kabul, today, Saturday 01st February.

Sources told Ariana News that Khalilzad was going to travel to Kabul, Saturday afternoon, in order to brief President Ashraf Ghani about the latest developments in the US-Taliban talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Zalmay Khalilzad met with Shah Mahmood Quraishi and Qamar Jawid Bajwa, respectively the Pakistani Foreign Minister and Chief of Army Staff, 31st January, in connection to Afghanistan’s peace.

The US embassy to Pakistan said in a statement that in the meetings, they had discussed the peace talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan.

The statement indicates, “Khalilzad welcomed Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to support a reduction in violence that will pave the way for a US-Taliban agreement, intra-Afghan negotiations, and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in support of sustainable peace.

Moreover, Khalilzad has emphasized that lasting peace can bring fortune to the region in terms of economy and security.