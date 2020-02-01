Zalmay Khalilzad meets Ashraf Ghani – Arg

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2020)

The presidential palace, in a press release, said that Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan, met with President Ghani and some officials in the palace, adding that Khalilzad briefed Ghani on his talks with the Taliban representatives and the Pakistani officials.

Khalilzad said, “We are waiting for a clear response from the Taliban based on an applicable mechanism about ‘ceasefire’ or considerable and lasting ‘violence reduction’ which is acceptable for the Afghan people and the USA.”

Khalilzad added that there had not been any considerable developments in talks with the Taliban and that he was ‘hopeful’ to reach a conclusive result.

He also provided details about his meetings in Pakistan and said that he had talked about the Afghanistan peace and the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.