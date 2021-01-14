Featured
Zakhilwal says govt is being ‘forced to compromise’
Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said President Ashraf Ghani has violated 80 percent of the constitution during his presidency.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Zakhilwal stated: “The President himself has violated the constitution at different stages.”
Zakhilwal said that so many opportunities have been missed and now the Afghan government must compromise with the Taliban in order to secure peace.
He also stated that the Taliban could run in Afghan elections. “Why should we have to reject it (participation of the Taliban in elections), we have logic…when it is about Afghanistan’s sustainability and durable peace it is defensible.”
Referring to an interim government that a number of Afghan politicians are calling for, Zakhilwal said that some of these figures are pursuing their own interests.
Zakhilwal said the Afghan peace process is a US initiative that has caused concern for Ghani.
He said the ceasefire over Eid in 2018 was a deal between the US and the Taliban not the outcome of Ghani’s efforts.
“The president is worried about this imposition. The president says another person can hand over the power to an interim government and that is why he is so worried,” Zakhilwal said.
He also called on negotiating sides to reach an agreement as soon as possible and the warring parties to stop the bloodshed.
Featured
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, as 10 of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats in the House of Representatives to charge him with inciting an insurrection in last week’s violent rampage in the Capitol.
The vote in the Democratic-controlled House was 232-197 following the deadly assault on American democracy, although it appeared unlikely the swift impeachment would lead to Trump’s ouster before his four-year term ends and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.
The Senate’s Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, rejected Democratic calls for a quick impeachment trial, saying there was no way to conclude it before Trump leaves office. But even if he has left the White House, a Senate conviction of Trump could lead to a vote on banning him from running for office again, Reuters reported.
Biden said it was important that a Senate impeachment trial in the early days of his term not delay work on his legislative priorities, including Cabinet confirmations, and urged Senate leaders to find a way to do both at the same time.
The House passed a single article of impeachment – a formal charge – accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” focused on an incendiary speech he delivered a week earlier to thousands of supporters shortly before the pro-Trump mob rampaged through the Capitol.
The mob disrupted the formal certification of Biden’s victory over Trump in the November 3 election, sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead, including a police officer.
During his speech, Trump repeated false claims that the election was fraudulent and exhorted supporters to march on the Capitol, telling them to “stop the steal,” “show strength,” “fight much harder” and use “very different rules.”
In a video statement released after the House’s action on Wednesday, Trump did not mention the impeachment vote and took no responsibility for his remarks to supporters last week, but condemned the violence, Retuers reported.
“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law and order,” Trump said.
“The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said on the House floor before the vote. “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
At a later ceremony, Pelosi signed the article of impeachment before it is sent to the Senate, saying she did it “sadly, with a heart broken over what this means to our country.”
Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro called Trump “the most dangerous man to ever occupy the Oval Office.”
Congresswoman Maxine Waters accused Trump of wanting civil war and fellow Democrat Jim McGovern said the president “instigated an attempted coup.”
Under the US Constitution, impeachment in the House triggers a trial in the Senate. A two-thirds majority would be needed to convict and remove Trump, meaning at least 17 Republicans in the 100-member chamber would have to join the Democrats.
McConnell has said no trial could begin until the Senate was scheduled to be back in regular session next Tuesday, one day before Biden’s inauguration. The trial would proceed in the Senate even after Trump leaves office, Reuters reported.
McConnell, who is reported to be furious with Trump, said in a memo to his fellow Republicans that he had not made a final decision on how he will vote on impeachment in the Senate.
The Capitol siege raised concerns about political violence in the United States once considered all but unthinkable. The FBI has warned of armed protests planned for Washington and all 50 US state capitals ahead of Biden’s inauguration.
Featured
Top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot in rare joint message
The US military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the uniformed leaders of the military branches, on Tuesday put out a rare message to service members saying the violent riots last week were an assault on America’s constitutional process and against the law.
The joint message broke nearly a week of silence by the military leaders after the assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead.
While a number of Trump’s cabinet members including acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller condemned the storming, the top US general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, was silent until now.
But in a memo to troops issued Wednesday night, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said: “The violent riot in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the US Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process.”
They also said the military remained committed to protecting and defending the Constitution.
“The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection,” the memo, seen by Reuters, said.
The military leaders said that President-elect Joe Biden would be inaugurated on January 20 and would be their next commander in chief.
“Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law.”
Featured
Govt says NYT claims of misinforming media are baseless
President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi has rejected claims in an article by The New York Times on Monday that the Afghan government has “sidelined spokesmen in an escalating misinformation war”.
Sediqqi said the claims are “baseless”.
Taking to Twitter, Sediqqi said “bizarre claims! For the record: there are more than 200 spokespersons in the Afghan Government, we have a strong access to info law with no limitation; there are 100s of statements issued by the top leaderships on access to information, flow and dissemination.”
He said: “No journalist is in prison. 1000s of free media functions, no suppressing, no one in the government, including the President is afraid of criticism. There has been no crackdown on spokespersons. Information management, countering fake news, misinformation, … and the Taliban propaganda, and managing the flow of information is the key responsibility of the Afghan government. It must not be considered as suppressing/denying, crackdown or being afraid of criticism, he tweeted.
On Monday, the New York Times reported that after Ahmad Jawad Hijri, the spokesman for the governor of Takhar Province, told the media that children were wounded in an Afghan airstrike in the province in October, government jailed him for three days and then fired him.
At the time officials in Kabul insisted that only Taliban fighters had been killed in the strike and that anyone who said otherwise would be prosecuted.
Hijri meanwhile told the New York Times that he saw the children himself.
“At the hospital I saw the wounded children,” Hijri said. “I did not make a mistake,” The Times reported.
The actions taken against Hijri signaled a shift in tactics by the Afghan government, The Times stated adding that news briefings that defined the early years of the war as both sides jockeyed to win Afghan hearts and minds have nearly ceased. That leaves its main players — the United States, the Taliban and the government — all testing different communication strategies to achieve their desired ends.
The Times quoted Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director of Human Rights Watch as having said the Afghan government is “so afraid of criticism, they are unwilling to admit to errors or hold themselves accountable.”
“It’s ultimately self-destructive, but they’re desperate to control information,” she was quoted as saying.
In the past, the Afghan government was reticent about civilian casualties inflicted by the coalition or by Afghan forces, but local officials from areas where civilians were wounded or killed were allowed to speak about them freely.
Since October, the Ghani administration has muzzled provincial spokesmen and district governors, demanding that they stop relaying information to the news media, several Afghan officials from multiple provinces told The Times, especially relating to civilian casualties.
Last month, government announced it had barred provincial government spokesmen from sharing information with the media, raising concerns among lawmakers and journalists that the move will be a major setback for press freedom in the country.
On December 26, Rahmatullah Andar, spokesman for Ghani’s national security advisor said: “From now onward, governors will take the responsibility of providing efficient information to the media and the public, and spokesmen will continue their duties as public affairs officers on the basis of their working regulation.”
Dawa Khan Menapal, a spokesman for Ghani, said at the time the decision was made “because some spokesmen had talked about some issues that had no truth and were against the policy.”
He also said the role of provincial spokesmen will now be to pass on questions from the media to governors. District chiefs were also barred from media interaction.
Provincial spokesmen in many regions were often the only official sources of information to the media in Afghanistan, which has become one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists.
At least five journalists have been killed in the country in the past two months while a former journalist who was the spokesman for government Public Protection Force was killed in a targeted explosion in Kabul on Sunday.
At the time of the clampdown against provincial spokesman, Nasir Ahmad Noor, head of local media watchdog NAI, said the ban will lead to the “spread of rumors and sometimes false information.”
“When you do not have access to spokesmen and it is highly difficult to get to the governors, then you have to rely on accounts from unnamed sources,” he said.
At the time, Seddiq also denied that government was trying to limit information, saying that the Afghan government has “been a pioneer in supporting our vibrant media and the enforcement of access to information laws which are unprecedented in the region.”
But The Times reported Monday that ultimately, that according to a former US official, the Afghan government’s decision to stifle information at the local level means that the Taliban have more space to control the narrative in the country’s districts where they are present but that Afghan officials have greater command over the national narrative.
Zakhilwal says govt is being ‘forced to compromise’
Saleh scraps consecutive digits 3 and 9 from vehicle plates
Security forces thwart Taliban attack, kill 36 in Kandahar
Ghor councillor suspected of assassinations killed in skirmish
Afghan, Turkmen presidents launch three new projects incl railway line
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
Tahawol: Establishment of interim government discussed
Sola: Challenges regarding 2nd round of peace talks discussed
Zerbena: Arabia Air Airlines Investment in Afghanistan Discussed
Sola: Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
Pas Az Khabar: 18 civilians killed in Nimruz airstrike
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Govt spokesman killed in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
-
Latest News3 days ago
43 Taliban killed, incl 9 Pakistanis, in airstrikes in Farah and Nimroz
-
Latest News5 days ago
DABS working to increase power load from Uzbekistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Govt to distribute more than 5 million ID cards by April
-
World5 days ago
Indonesian rescuers confident they found wreckage of missing plane
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani meets with Turkmen delegation
-
Featured3 days ago
Govt says NYT claims of misinforming media are baseless