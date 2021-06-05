Latest News
Zabul’s Shinkai district falls to the Taliban
Zabul’s Shinkai district police headquarters, district building and bazaar have been seized by the Taliban, sources told Ariana News Saturday morning.
According to sources, Afghan National Army soldiers based in the district withdrew to another ANA base on the outskirts of Shinkai.
This, said sources, led to the Taliban seizing the district on Saturday morning.
This brings the total number of districts in Zabul under Taliban control to five – out of 10.
According to sources, the Taliban also captured a large ANA base at Hassan Karez in the Shah Joy district of the province, and seized a large amount of weapons, ANA vehicles, armored vehicles and other military equipment.
Meanwhile a security source in Badghis province said that an army checkpoint has fallen to the Taliban in an attack on the provincial capital of Jund district, killing seven army soldiers.
According to the source, the Taliban have also suffered casualties in the fighting in Jund district, but the exact number of casualties is not clear.
Latest News
Killing of Ariana News anchor sparks widespread outcry
The High Council for National Reconciliation said on Saturday they were saddened to learn that Mina Khairi, a young and talented host on Ariana News, was killed in an explosion on Thursday night in Kabul.
Khairi’s mother was also killed in the explosion.
The HCNR said “a number of our defenseless compatriots were killed and some were injured.
“The criminal terrorists show the height of their terror and crime by targeting defenseless and civilian people.
“At a time when all the people of Afghanistan are hoping for peace and waiting for the peace talks to end and for the war and killing in the country to end, the creation of such a crime and terror is against the national and popular spirit,” the HCNR said.
The HCNR condemned the incident, and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, especially the family of Mina Khairi, their colleagues at Ariana News and the media, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Distraught relatives, friends and colleagues of Khairi meanwhile paid their last respects to her on Saturday.
The funeral was held in Kabul for both mother and daughter.
The popular news anchor was killed in Pul-e-Sokhta in Kabul’s western area. She had been with Ariana News since 2017.
Other reactions:
UK and the US embassies also reacted to her death.
“This cowardly attack against Mina Khairi represents an attack on all Afghan society and its vital #mediafreedom, just one month after #WorldPressFreedomDay. We condemn her murder and once again call for the campaign of violence against journalists & media professionals to end,” UK embassy said in a tweet.
Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said: “Another Afghan journalist killed in Kabul, one of four female media workers killed in Afghanistan this year alone. My sincere condolences to Mina Khairi’s family, friends, and colleagues during this troubling time. I urge quick action to #ProtectJournalists nationwide.”
The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC ) also decried the attack and called for an investigation.
“AJSC is deeply saddened to hear Mina Khairi, TV presenter at Ariana News and her mother are among the victims of yesterday’s blast in district 6 of Kabul city. We strongly condemn the attack & call on the government to seriously investigate the case,” AJSC said.
Pakistan ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan also condemned the attack.
“Deeply saddened on the deaths of Mina Khairi Ariana TV presenter and her mother in the blasts in Kabul and all those who lost lives in these blasts. Condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” Khan tweeted.
Reporters without Borders (RSF) also condemned Khairi’s killing and called on the ICC’s prosecutor to investigate the killings of #journalists in #Afghanistan.
Latest News
Two district police chiefs, 8 soldiers killed in Baghlan, Ghazni clashes
At least ten security force members, including police chiefs from two Baghlan provincial districts, were killed in Taliban attacks on Friday night in Julga district, security sources confirmed.
According to them, the Taliban launched an attack on Julga district, just after midnight, from a number of different directions. The skirmishes continued into Saturday morning, sources said.
Gulbuddin Ghafoori, the police chief for Julga district, and Lotful-ul-Haq, the police chief for Burka district of Baghlan, were killed in the clashes.
Lotful-ul-Haq, the police chief for Burka, went to Julga district to help security forces push back the Taliban, sources said.
The official said that the district would fall to the Taliban if reinforcements are not sent in soon.
A number of other security forces were also killed in the clashes.
According to local sources, nearly 45 government forces have disappeared. Sources also said that Gulbuddin and Lotf-ul-Haq were closel relatives and both lived in Julga district.
Meanwhile, Ghazni provincial council member Amanullah Kamran said a fierce battle was carried out in Deh Yak district on Friday night, resulting in the death of two Afghan National Army soldiers. Three others were wounded.
Provincial officials have not yet commented on this incident.
Latest News
China’s Wang says Afghans ‘can control own destiny’ post withdrawal
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this week that while the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will bring some uncertainties, the move will give the Afghan people the chance to control their own future.
Following a video dialogue on Thursday with his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts, Wang said troops withdrawal will give Afghans an opportunity “to truly control their own destiny.”
According to China’s official readout after the trio’s discussion, Wang said: “The three sides agreed to deepen the cooperation in BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), supporting the substantial expansion of it to Afghanistan, and enhance the level of interconnection between the three countries.”
The three parties also agreed to create a strong dialogue mechanism between the respective foreign ministers, with China calling to add dialogue between their envoys to discuss peace talks in Afghanistan and specific steps to be taken.
According to the South China Morning Post, Beijing fears the withdrawal will lead to a potential resurgence of terrorism in the country, which would pose security risks to its predominantly Muslim Xinjiang region bordering Afghanistan and threaten its belt and road projects in the region.
China has sought to strengthen cooperation with Central Asian states on security to manage any potential spillover of turmoil from Afghanistan. During a meeting with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan last month, Beijing said they should jointly crack down on terrorists and prevent transnational crime.
However, the post reported that Zhu Yongbiao, a professor of international relations at Lanzhou University, said the expansion of belt and road projects to Afghanistan could face multiple challenges.
“First, it will face security risks due to the instability there. Besides, investment of Chinese enterprises may also fail due to the lack of understanding of Afghan culture and society. Moreover, China will be highly likely to face international accusations such as the ‘debt trap’,” Zhu said.
“Looking from China’s recent official statement, it is likely to be more active in Afghanistan from now on than in the past, which means China’s influence in the country will be expanded.
“But it does not necessarily reduce the influence of the US, because the stance of China and the US on Afghanistan is not conflicting. Instead, they share common interests in improving the self-development capacity of Afghanistan,” he said.
Killing of Ariana News anchor sparks widespread outcry
India warns Twitter to comply or face ‘unintended consequences’
Zabul’s Shinkai district falls to the Taliban
Two district police chiefs, 8 soldiers killed in Baghlan, Ghazni clashes
China’s Wang says Afghans ‘can control own destiny’ post withdrawal
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
Morning News Show: The stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
-
Latest News5 days ago
Asghar Afghan sacked as captain over Zimbabwe loss
-
Health4 days ago
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two Iranian fighter jet pilots killed in ‘ejector seat’ malfunction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Civilians killed in twin bus explosions in Kabul: MoI
-
Latest News5 days ago
Humvee-bomb targets security forces in Baghlan district
-
Latest News4 days ago
US wrapping up ops at Bagram and preparing to hand over base
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK govt confirms accelerated plan to relocate Afghan translators