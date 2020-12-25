Latest News
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
The Provincial Council of Zabul warned that the province could fall to the Taliban as heavy clashes underway in the province.
Atta Jan Haqbayan, head of Zabul’s Provincial Council told Ariana News that five districts of the province had already been taken by the Taliban.
“The Kandahar-Zabul highway has fallen into the hands of the enemy. Zabul has been under besieging,” Haqbayan said.
Haqbayan claimed that the Atghar district was overrun by the Taliban three days ago.
The security officials have not commented in this regard.
Enayatullah Hotak, district governor of Atghar, however, has dismissed the claims. He stated that the security forces have retreated to prevent civilian casualties.
“Our soldiers moved to their base in order to prevent clashes in the villages of our people where women and children could have been killed,” Hotak said.
Meanwhile, Zabul residents also claimed that the Taliban have set up checkpoints on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.
Earlier the Mizan, Dai Chopan, Khak-i-Afghan, and Naw Bahar had been captured by the Taliban.
26 militants killed in Helmand airstrikes
At least 22 Taliban militants and four members of Al-Qaeda were killed in airstrikes by the Afghan Air Forces in southern Helmand province, the Afghan army claimed.
The 215 Maiwand Corps said in a statement that the Afghan forces carried out the air raids on Friday morning.
According to the statement, at least 15 insurgents – including 11 Taliban militants and four members of Al-Qaeda in India subcontinent – were killed in the Momin Khan area in the Nawa district of the province.
“Az a result of targeted airstrikes by the Afghan Air Forces in Momin Khan area in Nawa district of Helmand province, 15 terrorists – including six IED specialists and members of Al-Qaeda in India subcontinent – while planting IED have been killed and three more wounded,” the statement read.
At least 11 militants have been killed in four separate airstrikes while they were “planning offensives” and three others wounded.
The statement did not provide furthers details in this regard.
The Taliban yet to comment about the airstrikes.
Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL
Sadaqat and Etihad Futsal Clubs will play in the final of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) after defeating their rivals on Friday.
The first match of the semifinal between Herat’s Etihad and Kabul’s VIP teams took place on Friday morning and the second match between Sadaqat FC from Kabul and Peshawar FC from Herat held this afternoon.
In the thrilling matches, Etihad defeated VIP 2-1 while Sadaqat beat Peshawaran 4-3.
The two finalists, Sadaqat FC and Etihad FC, will play at around 11 am Saturday.
Ariana Television, the official broadcast rights holder, will air live the match.
Turkey extends troops mandate to Afghanistan
The parliament of Turkey this week approved a motion to extend Turkish deployment in Afghanistan for 18 months as part of NATO’s support mission in the war-weary country, local news agencies reported.
The motion was submitted by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.
“Turkey, which has deep friendship and brotherhood ties with Afghanistan, has always backed the unity, integrity, and independence of Afghanistan,” the motion read.
According to the TRT, the legislation was put into effect on January 6, 2019, allowing the Turkish government to send troops to Afghanistan to support the NATO-led mission Resolute Support.
The legislation that was first passed in 2015 also grants the government authority to permit foreign army personnel to be transported to and from Afghanistan through Turkey, the report said.
Local media reports state that Turkey has about 1,200 soldiers in Afghanistan.
NATO has around 12,000 soldiers in Afghanistan who are tasked with helping to train and advise the Afghan Security and Defense Force (ANSDF).
