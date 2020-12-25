Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2020)

The Provincial Council of Zabul warned that the province could fall to the Taliban as heavy clashes underway in the province.

Atta Jan Haqbayan, head of Zabul’s Provincial Council told Ariana News that five districts of the province had already been taken by the Taliban.

“The Kandahar-Zabul highway has fallen into the hands of the enemy. Zabul has been under besieging,” Haqbayan said.

Haqbayan claimed that the Atghar district was overrun by the Taliban three days ago.

The security officials have not commented in this regard.

Enayatullah Hotak, district governor of Atghar, however, has dismissed the claims. He stated that the security forces have retreated to prevent civilian casualties.

“Our soldiers moved to their base in order to prevent clashes in the villages of our people where women and children could have been killed,” Hotak said.

Meanwhile, Zabul residents also claimed that the Taliban have set up checkpoints on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

Earlier the Mizan, Dai Chopan, Khak-i-Afghan, and Naw Bahar had been captured by the Taliban.