Sport
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Pakistan’s former captain and batting coach Younis Khan and right-arm fast bowler Umar Gul have been named as the batting and bowling consultants respectively of Afghanistan’s cricket team for the upcoming tour of the United Arab Emirates.
Younis Khan finished his international career having a test average of over 50 (52.05), scoring over 10 thousands runs, with 34 hundreds (a triple hundred & 6 double hundreds) and 33 fifties to his name in 118 test matches he has played for his country, Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.
Khan has also represented Pakistan in 265 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from Feb 2000 to Nov 2015, where he scored 7249 runs at 31.24 with 7 centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name. As a captain, he has enjoyed the success of taking Pakistan to the T20 World Cup glory in 2009.
Umar Gul meanwhile has played 237 international matches for Pakistan in which he has 427 scalps to his name and is considered as one of the most successful fast bowlers in the history of Pakistan cricket, especially in T20Is.
After announcing retirement from all forms of the game in 2020, Gul took to the coaching roles in different levels, He has been the bowling coach for the Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL), and has also accompanied the coaching staff in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and the Galle Gladiators team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
“The UAE camp is a great opportunity for the players to get adequate training in the relevant departments of the game and get fully prepared for the future competitions,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said. “Younis Khan and Umar Gul have rich experience of international cricket and I am sure they will help our boys overcome the concerns they have got in the batting and bowling departments”.
ACB recently named former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe as the new head coach of Afghanistan cricket team.
Sport
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
The World Cup draw revealed on Friday (April 1) that United States will face England and Iran in Group B at the World Cup finals while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E, Reuters reported.
Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D while the tournament will kick off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador.
For the U.S., the draw pits them against their former colonial rulers England and the Iranians, a country they have had long-running political disputes with.
The U.S. faced Iran at the 1998 World Cup in France, losing 2-1 to the Gulf nation, read the report.
Group G was one of the toughest, pitting five-times World Cup winners Brazil against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.
According to Reuters the draw came after a 45 minute musical and video show as FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised the event would “simply be the best tournament ever”.
The decision in 2010 to hand the hosting rights to Qatar was heavily criticised and there has been intense scrutiny of the human rights situation in the country.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed the guests who included national team coaches, World Cup-winning players and football officials all waiting to discover the group stage match-ups during a ceremony presented by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.
The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 — the first time soccer’s top prize has been competed for in the Middle East and there was a distinct Arabian feeling to the show, Reuters reported.
Sport
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s national men’s cricket team.
According to the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB), Thorpe, who played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, will step into the role of head coach ahead of Afghanistan’s upcoming matches.
After retiring as a cricket player, Thorpe took to coaching roles at different levels, the biggest of them being the batting coach for the English National team from April 2011 to September 2019.
He worked with England players across international formats, completed six England Lions tours and 12 England senior men’s tours. He has also worked as a lead batting coach.
Sport
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
Afghanistan’s national futsal team drew 2-2 today in a warm-up match against the powerful Asian champions Iran.
The Afghan national futsal team is in Group B of the Asian Cup qualifiers and will play Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Nepal.
The tournament will be held in Kyrgyzstan from April 1 to 15, 2022 (next month), with the first and second teams from each group advancing to the Asian Cup.
