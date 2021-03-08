Latest News
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports, in what Riyadh called a failed assault on global energy security, Reuters reported.
The Saudi energy ministry said there were no casualties or loss of property from the attacks.
The defence ministry said it intercepted an armed drone coming from the sea prior to hitting its target at an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil loading facility.
Reuters reported shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, the ministries said.
The sites are located on the Gulf coast across from Iran and near Iraq and Bahrain.
Yemen lies thousands of kms southwest on the Gulf of Aden.
Announcing the attacks, the Houthis, who have been battling a Saudi-led coalition for six years, also said they attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan, Reuters reported.
“Such acts of sabotage do not only target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also the security and stability of energy supplies to the world, and therefore, the global economy,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement on state media.
The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it intercepted 12 armed drones aimed at “civilian targets” without specifying a location as well as two ballistic missiles fired towards Jazan.
The Eastern Province is home to most of Aramco’s production and export facilities. In 2019, Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, was shaken by a big missile and drone attack on oil installations just a few km from the facilities hit on Sunday, which Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denied.
That attack, which was claimed by the Houthis but which Riyadh said did not originate from Yemen, forced Saudi Arabia to temporarily shut more than half of its crude output, causing a huge price spike.
Reuters reported Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Sunday that the group had fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles in a “wide operation in the heart of Saudi Arabia”.
The Houthis recently stepped up cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia at a time when the United States and the United Nations are pushing for a ceasefire to revive stalled political negotiations to end the war.
Latest News
Foreign community commends Afghan women, calls for gains to be preserved
The foreign community in Afghanistan came out in full support of Afghan women on Monday and commended them for their commitment to building peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.
In a letter published Monday, to mark International Women’s Day, the Friends of Afghan Women Ambassadors’ Group stated they celebrate the “strength, resilience and perseverance of Afghan women.
“This year, the stakes are higher than ever as Afghans work to end the violent conflict and establish a sustainable peace,” the group said.
They also stated they “support the loud and consistent calls of Afghan women for a ceasefire, and we condemn the continued targeted attacks on and threats against women human rights defenders, civil society activists, peacebuilders and journalists.”
They pointed out that Afghan women carry the pain of the conflict in their everyday lives.
The group stated that they support calls made that gains made by women are preserved in a negotiated political settlement.
“We have heard Afghan women tell us of the importance of religious and community leaders raising their voices for women’s fundamental rights to engagement in all social spheres, to education and work opportunities, and to protection from violence wherever it may take place,” their letter read.
“We therefore welcome the many statements by Afghan, regional and global ulema that affirm the centrality of women’s rights within Islam.”
The group also called on all parties to the conflict to make more space in leadership and peace structures for women.
Latest News
Hekmatyar accuses govt of being party to targeted attacks
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hizb-e-Islami Party, has accused the government of being involved in targeted attacks across the country.
In an interview with Ariana News, Hekmatyar threatened to expose those involved in the attacks if the government failed to “stop assassinating people”.
“They have ten days to meet our demands. The ARG (Presidential Palace) should understand that we will definitely expose the wicked group involved in these assassinations as well as we will announce the names of the leaders of the terrorist group,” Hekmatyar said.
Hekmatyar once again reiterated his party’s demands but said his first demand is to stop targeted assassinations in the country.
This comes after dozens of Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) supporters staged a protest rally in Kabul last week.
Hekmatyar warned that if the government failed to abide by conditions laid out in the 2016 peace agreement, protests would be extended to other provinces.
“The ARG must put aside deception and implement the Hizb-e-Islami agreement and release all our prisoners. We give a ten-day deadline,” Hekmatyar said.
Latest News
Blinken urges cooperation and unity in letter to Ghani
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is concerned that a withdrawal of all American troops could impact the security situation in Afghanistan and lead to the Taliban making serious gains but also said the US does not intend to “dictate terms to the parties”.
In a letter to President Ashraf Ghani, of which Ariana News obtained a copy, Blinken said that proposals currently on the table reflect some of the ideas under consideration but “even with the continuation of financial assistance from the United States to your forces after an American military withdrawal, I am concerned that the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains.”
Blinken also called on Ghani to “positively consider” the proposal that US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will share with him and that the Afghan president works with the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai and Adbul Rasul Sayyaf, an Afghan politician.
On this note, he said such a “group of four” would present a united front.
Blinken also stated that Washington intends to ask the United Nations to convene a meeting for Foreign Ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan.
“It is my belief that these countries share an abiding common interest in a stable Afghanistan and must work together if we are to succeed.”
He said Khalilzad has been asked to prepare and share with Ghani and the Taliban leaders written proposals aimed at accelerating discussions on a negotiated settlement and ceasefire.
However, he pointed out that although Washington has “not yet completed our review of the way ahead, we have reached an initial conclusion that the best way to advance our shared interest is to do all we can to accelerate peace talks and to bring all parties into compliance with their commitments”.
He said the roadmap outlined for the peace process will enable the Republic and the Taliban to develop the foundational principles that will guide Afghanistan’s future constitutional and governing arrangements; a roadmap to a new and inclusive government; and the terms of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.
He said to Ghani: “I urge you to develop constructive positions on these written proposals to discuss with Ambassador Khalilzad.”
Blinken also stated that Washington will ask Turkey to host a senior-level meeting of both sides in the coming weeks to finalize a peace agreement.
“I urge you or your authoritative designees to join other representatives of the Islamic Republic in this meeting,” he said to Ghani.
Blinken did however say that Washington shares Ghani’s view that every effort must be made to reduce the violence in Afghanistan. He said these high levels of violence “are exacting an unacceptable toll on the Afghan people and deeply undermining efforts to achieve peace.”
“We have prepared a revised proposal for a 90-day Reduction-in-Violence, which is intended to prevent a Spring Offensive by the Taliban and to coincide with our diplomatic efforts to support a political settlement between the parties.
“I urge you to positively consider the proposal…” he said.
Blinken went on to state in his letter to Ghani that unity and inclusivity on the Republic’s side was essential for the “difficult work that lies ahead”.
“As you and your countrymen know all too well, disunity on the part of Afghan leaders proved disastrous in the early 1990s and must not be allowed to sabotage the opportunity before us,” he said in reference to the devastating civil war.
He said to Ghani that his “work together with Chairman Abdullah and your engagements with former President Karzai and professor Sayyaf show promise toward building a more united Afghan front for peace.
“I ask that you work together to further broaden this consultative group of four such that Afghans regard it as inclusive and credible; to build consensus on specific goals and objectives for a negotiation with the Taliban about governance, power-sharing and essential supporting principles; and to agree on overall tactics and public messaging that will demonstrate unity of effort and purpose.”
He then said: “We will strongly support all efforts taken to make this united front work.”
In conclusion, he told Ghani: “I am making this clear to you so that you understand the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter.”
Transitional government proposed
The letter coincides with the emergence of Washington’s plan for a transitional government – which the Taliban confirmed Sunday.
In an interview with Ariana News, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said the plan was being considered by the Taliban’s leadership in Doha and that “a final decision has yet to be made in this regard.”
Naeem stated that the plan includes a transitional government, an Ankara, Turkey summit, and a ceasefire.
The Afghan government has also received US President Joe Biden’s proposed plan for the formation of a transitional government which would include the Taliban.
The plan consists of three key points; a principled guideline for the future of Afghanistan, a transitional government, and a permanent ceasefire.
According to a section of the plan that Ariana News read, a President of Afghanistan would be elected at the end of the transitional government period.
According to the plan, Islam will be considered the official religion of the country, and all Afghan citizens are granted immunity as “Afghanistan is a common home of all ethnicities and religions.”
A transitional government would consist of the following three main cornerstones:
The executive administration, including a president, deputies, ministers, and independent directorates
The legislature, which includes the Senate and Parliament, in which the Taliban will be represented and;
The judiciary, which would also include the Independent High Council of Islamic Jurisprudence and the Commission for Drafting a New Constitution.
According to the plan, the High Council of Islamic Jurisprudence would be composed of 15 members including seven Taliban members, seven members of the Afghan government, and a person would be chosen by the president of the government.
The council would be tasked to prepare Islamic guidance for social and cultural affairs.
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Foreign community commends Afghan women, calls for gains to be preserved
Hekmatyar accuses govt of being party to targeted attacks
Blinken urges cooperation and unity in letter to Ghani
Key points outlined in Washington’s plan for transitional govt
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Atta Noor
Tahawol: Possible establishment of interim govt discussed
Musharikat: Opportunities & challenges regarding Afghan women discussed
Sola: Khalilzad’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Possible Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
13 civilians among 16 wounded in Herat shooting
-
Latest News3 days ago
US to present honorary IWOC Award to slain Afghan women
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad discusses ‘transitional period’ as an option: Sources claim
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU condemns ‘atrocious, planned assassinations’ of three TV staffers
-
Latest News3 days ago
Hekmatyar gives gov’t 10-day ultimatum to accept HIA demands
-
Latest News1 day ago
Khalilzad plans shakeup of Afghan peace process
-
Business5 days ago
Ghani scraps NTA salary scale system
-
Latest News4 days ago
Female doctor killed in Jalalabad explosion