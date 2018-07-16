Would-Be Suicide Bomber Arrested in Kabul: NDS  

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2018 5:44 pm)

The Afghan spy agency on Monday said arresting a would-be suicide bomber before plotting attack in the capital Kabul.

The Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested the man in Kabul’s Police District 5. The detainee wanted to carry out suicide bombing in the city, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement.

The would-be suicide bomber was identified as Abdul Halim, son of Haji Rahman. During the initial interrogations, the detainee confessed to receiving training in Usmania Madressa in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province and was sent to Kabul for suicide bombing.

This comes as police shot dead a would-be suicide bomber in Shahr-e-Now area of Kabul today, before reaching target.

According to Kabul police chief’s spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai, the suspect wanted to target gathering of protesters in the area, before being killed.