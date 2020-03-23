Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 300,000

(Last Updated On: March 23, 2020)

According to the world health organization, over 300,000 cases of the coronavirus have been tested positive and over 13,000 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus has put the world leaders on alert. They have asked their nations to strictly follow the prescribed healthcare instructions.

American President Donald Trump has called on its people to stay put and follow the government instructions, avoid unnecessary gatherings and businesses, wash their hands often, and that to defeat the virus, every American should cooperate.

As per the WHO’s findings, the COVID-19 has so far covered 186 countries and has killed over 13,000 people worldwide.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked his people to follow medical instructions, avoid crowds and take it seriously as he did.

China, the first epicenter of the virus, however, has not reported any infections lately. Doctors fighting this virus are now returning home receiving warm welcomes.

Ko Hoi, a medical worker, said that he was very excited as he was eventually set off back home. This was a lifetime experience, he said.

China, Italy and Spain have had most of the infected and deaths of the coronavirus.