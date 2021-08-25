COVID-19
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213 million
More than 213.07 million people have been infected by COVID-19 globally and 4.6 million have died, data on Wednesday showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
India meanwhile on Wednesday reported 37,593 new infections of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the federal government said in a statement adding that deaths rose by 648, taking the toll to 435,110.
In Australia, authorities are struggling to control a third wave of the virus and have locked down more than half of its 25 million population, including its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.
Sydney’s COVID-19 infections hit a daily record on Wednesday, putting parts of the health system under pressure.
Japan, which is hosting the Paralympic Games, is also struggling to contain a new outbreak and is expected to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures, taking the total to 21.
COVID-19
China reports no new local COVID-19 cases for first time since July
China’s health authority reported on Monday that there were no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July.
The latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected on July 20 among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing who had been contracted to the highly transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India, Reuters reported.
Since then, more than 1,200 people in China have been confirmed to be infected, though not all of them were cases of the Delta variant.
The outbreak has spurred local authorities across the country to impose tough counter-epidemic measures including mass testing for millions of people to identify and isolate carriers, as well as treat the infected.
No one has died in the current outbreak, which has largely focused on the cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou in the province of Jiangsu, near the financial hub of Shanghai.
China has taken a zero-tolerance approach towards containing new infections, wary of the social and economic upheavals caused by the initial outbreak of COVID-19 early last year in the world’s most populous nation.
Mainland China as of Aug. 22 has recorded 94,652 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 4,636, unchanged since late January.
COVID-19
China administers more than 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines
China had by Wednesday administered over 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is continuing to ramp up mass inoculation among students who are about to begin a new semester, Reuters reported.
Specifically, China had administered 1,900,127,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.
China granted in late December last year conditional marketing authorization for its first self-developed COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, a number of different home-grown vaccines have been rolled out.
With the vaccines in place, the country soon kicked off a massive inoculation drive with an ambition to establish an immune barrier for the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
France donates 144,000 doses of AstraZeneca to Afghanistan
A consignment of AstraZeneca, donated by France to Afghanistan, was handed over to the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday.
The shipment includes 144,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was donated through Kovacs.
Representing the Afghan government, Wazhma Salemi, Deputy Minister of Finance, thanked France for its assistance and said vaccinating the people against COVID-19 was the most effective way to reduce the number of infections.
Salemi added that this consignment of vaccine would be be used for the second round of vaccines for people who have already had their first shot.
She said coronavirus is a global problem and requires public mobilization. She called on all international partners and countries to cooperate with Afghanistan in the fight against the virus.
On the other hand, Thomas Guibert, Chargé d’Affaires of the French Embassy in Kabul, said that France decided to help after the start of the deadly third wave in the country.
Guibert added that his country has also cooperated with Afghan doctors in the field of vocational training, which will continue in the future.
This comes after the Afghan government also recently took delivery of vaccines from the United States, China, Sweden and India.
