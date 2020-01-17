World’s most powerful passports: Japan tops 2020 rankings

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2020)

The Henley Passport Index, which measures the world’s most travel-friendly passports from time to time based on data received from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), has released its first report of the new decade.

According to the report, Japan is now on top of the list. Now, a Japanese passport offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations around the globe.

Asia dominates the top of the list, with Singapore in second place and South Korea joins Germany in third place.

European countries stay strong in the top 10 of the rankings, while the US and the UK are shown down the rankings – from the number one to eighth in comparison to what they held in 2015 rankings.

Afghanistan ranks the lowest. Its passport stands in number 107 – last in the list.

A Japanese passport holder can access 165 more destinations than a holder of the world’s weakest passport, that of Afghanistan, which offers visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to just 26 destinations.