Latest News
World wary of Taliban govt as Afghans urge action on rights, economy
Foreign countries greeted the makeup of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on Wednesday after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to an all-male cabinet, including several with a U.S. bounty on their heads.
As the newly appointed ministers and their deputies set to work after they were named late on Tuesday, acting Premier Mohammad Hasan Akhund urged former officials who fled Afghanistan to return, saying their safety would be guaranteed.
“We have suffered heavy losses for this historic moment and the era of bloodshed in Afghanistan is over,” he told Al Jazeera.
Tens of thousands of people left after the Taliban seized power in mid-August following a lightning military campaign, many of them professionals fearing reprisals because of their association with the Western-backed government, Reuters reported.
In Kabul, dozens of women took to the streets again to demand representation in the new administration and for their rights to be protected.
More broadly, people urged the leadership to revive the Afghan economy, which faces steep inflation, food shortages exacerbated by drought and the prospect of international aid being slashed as countries distance themselves from the Taliban, Reuters reported.
The United States underscored its wariness on Wednesday. “This is a caretaker Cabinet,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. “No one in this administration, not the president nor anyone on the national security team, would suggest that the Taliban are respected and valued members of the global community.”
The Taliban’s announcement of a new government on Tuesday was widely seen as a signal they were not looking to broaden their base and present a more tolerant face to the world, Reuters reported.
Latest News
Taliban bans protests unless sanctioned by interior, justice ministries
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced all protests in Kabul and other provinces in Afghanistan are banned unless permission has been granted by the ministries of interior and justice.
The ministry released a statement Thursday saying no one is allowed to take to the streets to demonstrate without authorisation from the justice and interior ministries.
“Any consequences for those who protest without approval would be their own responsibility,” read the statement.
The announcement comes after Taliban gunmen fired into the air to disperse anti-Pakistan protesters in Kabul earlier this week.
Videos on social media showed people running as gunfire was heard. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
People were protesting against Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghanistan’s affairs.
The Taliban also reportedly broke up women’s rights protests in the city on Saturday by firing shots into the air and using tear gas and tasers.
Featured
Pakistan ‘closely following evolving situation in Afghanistan’
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday night in response to the Taliban’s announcement of an interim government that Islamabad hopes the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, a foreign affairs spokesman said: “We continue to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan.”
“We have noted the latest announcement about formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan.
“We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.
“Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement read.
This comes after the Taliban on Tuesday night announced a caretaker government drawn from its inner echelons.
Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund – a senior minister during the Taliban’s rule in the 1990s – was appointed interim prime minister, while the group’s co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, who oversaw the signing of the US withdrawal agreement in 2020, was appointed deputy prime minister.
Latest News
Women protest against all-male government appointments
Afghan women on Wednesday voiced their dissatisfaction over the absence of women in Afghanistan’s new interim government, adding that without the participation of women the government will not be inclusive.
The women protested in Kabul city and called on the Taliban to uphold their commitments made in the past to ensure women’s rights are preserved.
The protestors said that government should appoint women in high-ranking government positions.
“Unfortunately, the announcement of cabinet reveals that no women are in the cabinet,” said one activist.
“We are not women of yesterday. We want our rights. We faced violence yesterday, but will continue our fight,” said Diba Farahmand, another activist.
“The cabinet was announced yesterday. Unfortunately no women have been appointed to the cabinet,” said Masooma Rasooli, another protestor.
Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, said on Tuesday that the new government is an interim government and that changes will be brought soon.
Women meanwhile also called on the Taliban to review the lack of women representation in government.
Taliban bans protests unless sanctioned by interior, justice ministries
World wary of Taliban govt as Afghans urge action on rights, economy
Taliban says women to be banned from playing sport
Pakistan ‘closely following evolving situation in Afghanistan’
Women protest against all-male government appointments
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Sola: Formation of new government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Taliban banned Afghans from leaving the country
Sola: Taliban preparations for new government
Tahawool: Taliban’s final preparations for announcing new government
Zerbena: US Freezes Afghan Assets
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN to convene Afghanistan aid conference
-
Latest News5 days ago
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
-
World4 days ago
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening will head for Kosovo
-
Latest News4 days ago
ISI chief in Kabul for talks with Taliban: sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Six neighboring countries hold talks on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise possible care-taker govt ‘soon’