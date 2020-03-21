World trying to find coronavirus cure Scientists say that laboratories have been established across the globe to share their experiments and findings to find a total treatment for the

COVID-19 pandemic. According to scientists, hundreds of clinics and experts in the world are busy finding a cure for the deadly disease called coronavirus.

Tom Wilkinson, a podiatrist and a researcher at Southampton University, says that attempts and experiments for finding a final treatment for the coronavirus are in progress in the world.

He says that hundreds of clinics are there for studying the virus and share their experiments and findings and at the end, “I collect and test their findings.” Until coming up with a final treatment for the virus, doctors’ recommendations are considered vital by the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, washing hands with soap, staying away from the people with high fever, not hugging and shaking hands are the crucial recommended points. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said that there was no final cure for coronavirus yet, however, there was some information in this regard, “we need to bring them all together,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization, over 230 thousand people have been infected by the coronavirus and nearly 10 thousand have died so far.