Latest News
World racing against time to help Afghan people: UN chief
Describing a “nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan”, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that the world is “in a race against time to help the Afghan people” and stressed that “freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination” for the Afghan people, Reuters reported.
Speaking to reporters in New York City, Guterres said, two days after launching the largest humanitarian appeal ever for a single country, more than half of the Afghans now depend on life-saving assistance, adding that without a more concerted effort from the international community, virtually every man, woman and child in the country could face acute poverty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the report the UN chief said a properly funded aid operation in Afghanistan has the capacity to achieve amazing results, with humanitarians reaching some 18 million people across the country last year.
But, he said, humanitarian operations desperately need more money and more flexibility. “Rules and conditions that prevent money from being used to save lives and the economy must be suspended in this emergency situation. International funding should be allowed to pay the salaries of public-sector workers, and to help Afghan institutions deliver healthcare, education and other vital services,” said Guterres.
The Secretary-General said support for essential state functions will give Afghans hope for the future and reason to stay in their country and welcomed the Security Council’s adoption of a humanitarian exception to the United Nations sanctions regime for Afghanistan, read the report.
He said the UN is taking steps to inject cash into the economy through creative authorized arrangements, but this was just a drop in the bucket. Guterres highlighted the need to jump-start the Afghan banking system to avoid economic collapse and to enable humanitarian operations.
He said, “The United Nations in Afghanistan stands ready to work with member states and others to put in place accountable systems that will enable funds to reach the Afghan people most in need, and to ensure that these funds are not diverted.”
While appealing for international support for the Afghan people, the UN chief made an equally urgent plea to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s leadership to recognize and protect the fundamental human rights, and in particular the rights of women and girls. “Across Afghanistan, women and girls are missing from offices and classrooms. A generation of girls is seeing its hopes and dreams shattered. Women scientists, lawyers and teachers are locked out – wasting skills and talents that will benefit the entire country and, indeed, the world. No country can thrive while denying the rights of half of its population,” he said.
Guterres noted that, moving forward, it is also essential that every effort is made to build inclusive government institutions in which all Afghans feel represented – and that promote security and fight terrorism, Reuters reported.
The Secretary-General said, “Without creative, flexible and constructive engagement by the international community, Afghanistan’s economic situation will only worsen; despair and extremism will grow. We need to act now to prevent economic and social collapse and find ways to prevent further suffering for millions of Afghans.”
Latest News
IEA clamps down on the amount of cash, gold taken out of the country
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, has issued a decree restricting the amount of money travellers can take out of the country through Kabul International Airport.
The head of the airport, Abdul Hadi Hamdan, said on Thursday that according to the decree, no individual or family can take out more than $5,000.
He said this was part of efforts being made to curb the smuggling of gold and drugs through the airport – efforts that are being stepped up.
“It has been instructed by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that one person can take out [up to] $5,000 that he or she needs [while abroad]; but we will not allow anyone to take out more than $5,000,” said Hamdan.
According to him, airport officials seized tens of thousands of US dollars this week that were hidden in a baby’s diaper.
Hamdan also said that their priority going forward is to curb the practise of smuggling gold and drugs through the airport.
He said that people caught trying to smuggle anything out through the airport would face harsh consequences.
“Those who smuggle dollars, or smuggle gold, or smuggle other goods, will be punished based on the law when they are caught, and in the last few days we have seized dollars that were hidden in a baby’s diaper,” said Hamdan.
Uder the former government, a single traveller could take $10,000 out of the country and $20,000 worth of gold.
Latest News
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Bayat Foundation officials said on Thursday that they have distributed food to hundreds of needy families in Paktika province this week in a bid to bring relief to as many local residents as possible.
According to the officials, the food parcels included flour, rice and oil.
This is part of Bayat Foundation’s ongoing efforts to help desperate Afghans survive the freezing winter months.
In the past two months, the foundation has distributed food aid to thousands of people including those living in Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Kunar, Urozgan, Kabul and Bamiyan provinces.
“Today we distributed food to people in Paktika province. This is part of Bayat Foundation’s ongoing food aid campaign, said Salam Sharifi, the head of Bayat Foundation’s southeastern zone.
Sharifi said an assessment was carried out prior to them distributing the food in order to identify families who were in desperate need of assistance.
At risks families in Paktika welcomed the move and called on other charity organizations to also help Afghans.
“Thank you so much to Bayat Foundation for helping us. More people are in need of help here. Allah may reward it (Bayat Foudation),” said Hazrat Mohammad, a resident of Paktika.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that helped us. We call on other organizations to help needy people. More people are in need [in Paktika],” said Noor Mohammad, another resident.
Local officials also welcomed the move and said they hope more charities come forward to help.
“Thank you very much Bayat Foundation for helping families in Paktika province. We call on other charity organizations to help people of this province,” said Mawlawi Mohibullah Hamas, deputy governor of Paktika.
Every winter Bayat Foundation carries out its winter aid program. However, this year it has substantially increased its campaign in a bid to alleviate some of the hunger that is gripping Afghans across the country amid a serious economic crisis.
As a leading Afghan charity organization, the foundation has for years also helped in other key areas. Over the years it has helped build mosques, hospitals, clinics, sport stadiums, and schools in the country.
Latest News
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
The Takhar Justice and Judicial Commission, which investigates problems in the province’s prisons, has found 37 prisoners incarcerated at the facility to be innocent and released them this week.
Takhar court officials say some of the detainees had charges against them and that their crimes were minor. These prisoners were released without bail, while others were released on bail.
“They are released in two categories, one has no guarantee and they were not charged and a number of inmates were released on bail and some were transferred to districts and will be released on bail after investigations (have been completed),” said Mawlavi Abdul Manan, Takhar City Court judge.
Takhar court officials say that in future members of this commission will visit the prison every two weeks to assess the challenges of the prisoners and release innocent people.
Officials at Takhar prison say 84 people are being held in prison, including seven women.
In addition to the release of the 37 prisoners, additional inmates who allegedly committed crimes in districts would be transferred to the relevant districts while investigations are conducted into their cases.
The people who were released from prison welcomed the move and say that they will refrain from committing crimes in future.
“I was here for 45 days, now I am released, and will go home, I will not sin anymore, these 45 days of imprisonment is enough,” said Habibullah, a released prisoner.
Prison officials have urged members of the Islamic Emirate to introduce the detainees to the judiciary and not to send people to prison without a court order.
Zerbena: concerns over smuggling of Afghan carpets discussed
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation discussed
Google buys London site for $1 billion
Tahawol: US’ demands from IEA discussed
Afghan carpetmakers raise concerns over shortage of wool due to smuggling
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Zerbena: concerns over smuggling of Afghan carpets discussed
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: US’ demands from IEA discussed
Tahawol: Concerns raised over Afghanistan current situation
Saar: Defense Ministry warns Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to return choppers, planes or face consequences
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan foreign minister in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan ends ‘drive’ to issue smartcards to registered Afghan refugees
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Refugee Agency notes engagement with IEA has been ‘positive’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes essential provisions to crisis-hit Kunar residents
-
World4 days ago
Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran FM slams the US for it’s ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures broadcasting rights for Beijing Winter Olympics
-
World4 days ago
New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children